MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average of $221.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

