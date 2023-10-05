Moneywise Inc. Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,017 shares during the quarter. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 2.43% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUST opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.