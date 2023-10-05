MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,504,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,569 shares of company stock worth $28,288,214. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $85.96 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

