Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 2.8% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

MetLife stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

