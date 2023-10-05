Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

