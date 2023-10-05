Aquila Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ambarella comprises 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 27.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 48,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,143,278. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

