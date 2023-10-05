Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

