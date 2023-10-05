Aquila Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up approximately 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

