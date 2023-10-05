Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.78 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

