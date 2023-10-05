Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 772.7% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS
CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CMS stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
CMS Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.
CMS Energy Profile
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMS Energy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Rising Bond Yields Fuel Surge in Tech and Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.