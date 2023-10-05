Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 772.7% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.