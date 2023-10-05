Aquila Investment Management LLC Grows Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 1.8% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

