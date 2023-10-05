MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ennis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

