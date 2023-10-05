Moneywise Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up about 1.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 1.32% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

