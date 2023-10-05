Aquila Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

ENPH opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.41.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

