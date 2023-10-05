Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $153.81 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $185.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,858 shares of company stock worth $19,335,152. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

