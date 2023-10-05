Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG opened at $143.58 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

