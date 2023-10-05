Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.23.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $159.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

