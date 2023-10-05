Aquila Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock worth $7,308,840. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $82.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

