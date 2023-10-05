Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $643,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.31 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

