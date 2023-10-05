Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $2,705,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 36.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

