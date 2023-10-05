Moneywise Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.47% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.