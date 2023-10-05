Moneywise Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

