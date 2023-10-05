Moneywise Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.08 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

