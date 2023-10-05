Moneywise Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $204.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

