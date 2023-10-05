Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

