Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 75.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 143,681 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 468,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

