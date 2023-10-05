Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $146,000 Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 237,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTAA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

