Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.