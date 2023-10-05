Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,510 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $179.05 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.66. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.