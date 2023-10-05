iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

