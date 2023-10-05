Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 27.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 41,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.3 %

LRCX opened at $632.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $663.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

