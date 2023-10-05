Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Reduced by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

