Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $517.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.73. The company has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,635 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.