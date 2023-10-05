Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

Shares of PTHR stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

