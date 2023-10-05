Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1,765.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 258,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

