Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16,065.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 38,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 26,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.05%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

