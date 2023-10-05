Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

