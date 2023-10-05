Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 45,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $153.96 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.