Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

