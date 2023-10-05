Prossimo Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 151.32%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

