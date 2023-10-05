1,530 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $461.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.55 and a 200-day moving average of $422.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $471.94.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.60.

View Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.