Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

LMT stock opened at $399.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.38. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

