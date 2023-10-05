Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 0.9% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

