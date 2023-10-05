Prossimo Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $403.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.38 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.10 and its 200-day moving average is $362.77. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

