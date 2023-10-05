Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.