9,566 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.8 %

SON stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.