Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,925 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of IBM opened at $140.77 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
