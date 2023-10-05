Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $415.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

