Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LYB opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

