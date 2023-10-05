Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

